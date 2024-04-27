Isles of Scilly Welcome First Cruise Call of 2024

The Isles of Scilly welcomed their first call of 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, marking the start of the cruise season, according to a press release.

The MS Maud, operated by HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), arrived on Wednesday morning as part of its journey around the UK. This marked the first of five visits the MS Maud will make this year. Passengers enjoyed exploring the Tresco Abbey Gardens, visiting St Mary’s and spotting marine life.

The Isles of Scilly anticipates nearly 60 cruise calls this season, including Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience and Ambition. Last year, 53 cruise ships visited the islands between April and October.

Tom Jackman, managing director of Scillonian Marine Consultants, said: “It’s exciting to welcome the first cruise ship of 2024 to our islands and hails the start of another eventful year ahead. 2023 was Scilly’s busiest year for cruise calls since 2018, and we are looking forward to building on that success.

“The Isles of Scilly is a special place and I’m delighted so many passengers are getting to experience everything we have to offer. We have a strategic plan to improve the passenger experience and bring more local businesses to the cruise ship sector of the islands’ tourism industry.

“The economic benefits of bringing cruise ships to Scilly are huge for our remote islands. It’s been estimated they bring in approximately £1 million per year to the local economy, which is fantastic for island businesses. I firmly believe that through an improved management service this figure could easily rise to £2 million in the next few years.

“Cruises are also a fantastic way of introducing Scilly to new visitors and we hope people will choose to come back and visit us again, whether that be on another cruise or for an island-based holiday.

“We are working hard to grow this sector of the market and establish the Isles of Scilly as a must-visit destination on the UK cruise map. In fact, we already have a similar number of cruises booked for 2025.”