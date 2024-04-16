Intellian and Marlink Celebrate 15 Years of Collaboration

Intellian Technologies is celebrating 15 years of successful partnership with Marlink in satellite communications.

Since teaming up in 2009, Intellian and Marlink have together delivered hybrid connectivity and digital solutions across maritime, land and military sectors, including LEO, MEO and GEO networks.

Highlighting the strength of the partnership, the two companies recently signed a five-year contract renewal, with the option for an additional five years.

This agreement reaffirms Intellian and Marlink’s joint commitment to delivering value and flexibility to customers, while also fostering collaborative product development initiatives for hybrid connectivity across LEO, MEO and GEO networks, the company added in a statement.