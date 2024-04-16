Hurtigruten Unveils New Initiative for Reducing Food Waste

Hurtigruten unveiled a specially designed reactor at one of its ports that converts edible food waste into compost used to grow vegetables for Hurtigruten.

The initiative aligns with Hurtigruten’s goal of reaching zero-edible food waste, the company said in a statement.

The process involves multiple steps, starting with sorting edible food waste onboard Coastal Express. This waste is then transported to Stamsund harbor during scheduled stops, where it undergoes transformation through a specially designed compost reactor. The reactor converts edible food waste into compost within 24 hours.

The resulting compost is then transported to Myklevik Gård and then used to enhance soil quality for agricultural purposes.

“At Hurtigruten, we understand the importance of preserving our environment while offering unforgettable experiences to our guests,” said CEO Hedda Felin. “Recognizing that our operations inherently impact the environment, wildlife, and local cultures in the waters we sail in, we are committed to taking proactive steps to minimize our ecological footprint and promote responsible practices. Through this innovative initiative, we are dedicated to enhancing the sustainability of our iconic coastal cruises while preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these regions.”

Chief Product Officer and Hotel Operations André Pettersen, said: “Our ultimate goal is to reduce edible food waste towards practically zero grams per guest. Through collaboration and innovation, we are proud to shape the way towards a more sustainable future within travel globally.”

As part of the initiative, Hurtigruten will integrate workshops and interactive experiences into the onboard programming to raise awareness among guests and crew members about the importance of reducing edible food waste.

Photo: Head Chef Douglas Spiik preparing food for Hurtigruten’s guests onboard MS Trollfjord’s fine dining restaurant Røst