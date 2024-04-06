Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Hurtigruten Offers 10% Off All 2025-26 Sailings and Onboard Credit

Hurtigruten Ships

Hurtigruten is offering 10 percent off on all 2025-26 voyages and an onboard credit of 5,000 Norwegian kroner (more than $450), for guests who book before July 31, 2024, according to a press release.

Travelers can choose between all three of Hurtigruten’s journeys, including the recently launched The Svalbard Express and North Cape Express, as well as the Original Coastal Express.

The Svalbard Express offers 10- to 15-day Arctic itineraries to Norway, from May to September. The sailings travel between the city of Bergen and the settlement of Longyearbyen on the Svalbard island of Spitsbergen, beyond the Arctic Circle.

The North Cape Express voyages sail along the entire length of Norway from Oslo to the North Cape, with seven- to 14-day itineraries between October and April.

Available are thirty-eight seasonal excursions ranging from the history of the maritime regions, including Viking and World War II sites, to activities such as fishing on a 100-year-old boat, snowmobiling to The North Cape and dog-sledding across the countryside.

 

