Homeport Change Impacts Carnival’s Drink Package

Carnival Cruise Line announced that it will not be able to provide its drink packages on the first day of Carnival Legend’s sailing that departed on March 31, 2024 from Nofolk, according to a company statement.

Carnival informed its guests of the change via a statement on its website stating that the Cheers package begins on Day 2 for ships sailing from Texas, Norfolk and New York and that activation will occur at 6:00 a.m. on the second day of the cruise.

The Legend embarked on its seven-night Eastern Caribbean voyage from Norfolk after temporarily relocating there due to the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Carnival’s Cheers program offers unlimited water, soda, juice and specialty coffee as well as 15 alcoholic beverages for $59.95 per day on sailings of six days or more when purchased in advance.