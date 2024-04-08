Holland America’s Westerdam Celebrates 20 Years of Service

The Westerdam celebrates its 20th anniversary this month.

Constructed for Holland America Line at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Vista Class vessel entered service on April 15, 2004.

After a series of pre-inaugural activities, the Westerdam was officially named ten days later during a ceremony in the Italian port of Venice.

Dutch actress Renée Soutendijk served as the ship’s godmother during the event, which marked the first time a Holland America Line ship was named in the historic city.

The Westerdam embarked on its inaugural voyage on April 25, 2004. Sailing roundtrip from Venice, the ship offered a 12-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

The itinerary included destinations in Malta, Croatia, Greece, and Turkey, such as Valletta, Dubrovnik, Santorini, Rhodes, Samos, Piraeus, Katakolon and Kusadasi.

As part of its maiden season, the Westerdam continued to offer cruises in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America in November 2004.

During its first winter season, the vessel offered alternating week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean departing from Port Everglades.

Now cruising in the Pacific Ocean, the Westerdam spent the 2023-24 season cruising in the Far East and Southeast Asia.

For the upcoming summer, the 1,900-guest ship is scheduled to offer regular seven-night cruises to Alaska and Canada.

In June, the vessel is also set to offer a 28-night voyage to the Arctic Circle that features visits to unique destinations in both Alaska and Canada.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the itinerary features stops in Homer, Nome, Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, Valdez, Anchorage, Prince Rupert and other ports of call.

The Westerdam will then relocate to the South Pacific for the 2024-25 winter, offering a series of cruises to Australia and New Zealand.

According to Holland America Line, the ship’s design was initially conceived to expand the appeal of premium cruising to a broader range of guests.

Some of the Westerdam’s main features include exterior elevators, two promenade decks, a multi-tiered show lounge, and various dining options.