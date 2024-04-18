Holland America to Debut New ‘Glacier Day’ in 2024

Holland America Line is debuting “Glacier Day” on its 2024 Alaska cruises and enhanced onboard experiences, according to a press release.

The new offerings include Alaska Up Close presentations as well as culinary and beverage experiences to help guests immerse themselves in the history and culture of the state. The 2024 season kicks off on April 27 from Vancouver and May 4 from Seattle.

The new Glacier Day includes sighting times, scenic commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacier Ice cocktails, talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters, an open bow for viewing, and more.

“Holland America Line continues to focus on bringing regional and local experiences on board every cruise, with our Alaska sailings leading the way in authentic programming, localized cuisine, and now special events like ‘Glacier Day’,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We continue to cultivate like-minded partnerships and fine-tune everything from cocktails to wildlife maps to ensure our guests are completely immersed in all facets of Alaska.”

Through September 2024, guests can embark on Holland America Line’s Alaska cruises and Cruisetours from Vancouver and Seattle aboard the Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. In addition to seven-day cruises, guests can take longer 14-day cruises and a new 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice Legendary Voyage that includes 12 Alaska ports.

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska’s iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

Additionally, Holland America Line is debuting a new “Killer Whale Pale Ale” on all Alaska cruises. The beer was produced in collaboration with Pike Brewing and features notes of honey, citrus and tropical fruits. Guests can also enjoy cocktails created by acclaimed bartender Sam Ross that will be featured in the bars on all Alaska ships: Juneau AK, Klondiker, PNW Penicillin, Mosquito, Midnight Sun and Frontier Champagne Flip.