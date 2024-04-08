Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam to Return to Dover

The Port of Dover announced that Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will return to Dover again this year, according to a press release.

Both ships will call in Dover on April 20 and 26 respectively, following the Rotterdam’s commemorative 150th anniversary voyage on April 17, 2023, and the Nieuw Statendam’s inaugural call on September 8, 2023. The Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam will both visit Dover as part of transatlantic voyages.

This follows Holland America’s announcement to add Dover as the UK homeport for the Nieuw Statendam in 2025, with 10 sailings in summer 2025, its largest set of UK calls in ten years. The ship will explore destinations including the Canary Islands, British Isles, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Iberia and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover said: “It’s always a joy to welcome Holland America Line and their guests back to Dover. The upcoming return of Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will give us another fantastic opportunity to celebrate our unique history together, whilst adding another chapter to the story.

“We are excited for the future and look forward to presenting the very best of Kent alongside Dover’s much-loved scenery and heritage when Nieuw Statendam sails in for many more port-of-call visits.”

Karen Farndell, Holland America Line director of sales and marketing, said: “We can’t wait to return to Dover and are eagerly awaiting giving our guests the opportunity to explore the local area. We always receive a warm welcome and the sight of the iconic white cliffs is the perfect landmark for our visit.

“Nieuw Statendam will be a regular fixture next year, as she will spend a full season sailing out of Dover, providing our guests with an even greater choice of destinations and the option to sail with us without the need to fly. So the visit gives us the ideal opportunity to prepare for 2025 and all the benefits and opportunities it will bring.”