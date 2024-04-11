Holland America Line Debuts New Production Shows

Holland America Line is adding new production shows to its entertainment lineup in 2024.

According to the company, four new mainstage experiences are set to debut soon, putting “a fresh spin on the classic cruise product format.”

As part of its strategy for its onboard product, Holland America Line is also adding new productions tailored to various regions, providing a variety of performances that focus on the local culture where ships are cruising.

Beyond the main stage, the company is adding its Rolling Stone Lounge to more ships, while enhancing its popular Billboard Onboard music experience.

“Over the past several years we’ve built one of the strongest entertainment experiences at sea, working with world-class musicians and dancers,” said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment and enrichment.

“Adding these new theater experiences continues to build on our momentum,” he added.

Beginning in February 2024, Holland America Line is set to debut four shows that unite singing and dancing in a new mainstage experience.

The concert-style productions are fronted by three multi-talented headliners, who will be supported by an ensemble of singers and dancers.

New shows include “Song & Dance,” which is set on a studio backlot and features two leading men fronting a concert of musical numbers from Broadway, Hollywood and more.

Holland America is introducing “Class Act,” a production that aims to bring Las Vegas to the sea with an elaborate show that celebrates iconic female music performers.

“All That!” was created to transport guests to a TV studio, where they can be part of the audience of variety shows of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

The new program includes “Hey, Mr. DJ,” which will feature iconic radio DJs presenting songs from the ’60s through today.

The four new shows will be the anchor for entertainment programming, Holland America Line said. The new productions debuted on the Eurodam in February 2024, followed by the Rotterdam, the Zuiderdam and the Nieuw Statendam by the end of June, with more ships to follow.

Complementing the new shows on the main stage, Holland America Line is featuring productions specific to each region so guests can experience a different lineup when they cruise in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, South America and other areas around the world.