Holland America Line Announces 2025-26 Caribbean Season

Holland America Line announced its 2025-26 Caribbean season, featuring nearly 30 different itineraries sailing between October 2025 and April 2026, according to a press release.

New for the season is the addition of Miami, Florida, as a homeport, as well as the return of the Koningsdam, deploying all three Pinnacle Class ships in the Caribbean. Port Everglades serves as the company’s main homeport.

Travelers can explore the eastern, western and southern regions of the Caribbean, as well as a partial Panama Canal transit.

“This will be the first time all three of our Pinnacle-Class ships are in the Caribbean together, allowing for even more opportunities for guests to experience all we have to offer,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “With demand for Caribbean cruises remaining strong, we’ve planned a robust season allowing guests to choose the islands they want to visit and the ideal length for their vacation.”

Highlights of the 2025-26 Caribbean include:

All itineraries include a visit to Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Late-evening departures from Puerto Rico, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire on select itineraries.

Cuisine onboard highlights local flavors with regional favorites including yellowtail snapper and plantains

10 sailings in December exploring the waters of the Caribbean on cruises from seven to 14 days.

Travelers can extend their Caribbean sailing into Collectors’ Voyages for an even longer adventure. Ranging from 14 to 21 days, these longer journeys combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries spanning more than one Caribbean region.