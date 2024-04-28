Holland America Introduces ‘Dutch Day’ Culinary Experiences on Every Cruise

Holland America Line is introducing a new “Dutch Day” culinary experience celebrating the cruise line’s history on every sailing in Alaska, Europe, Asia or the Caribbean, according to a press release.

The focal point of Dutch Day will be a themed Dutch Dinner served once per cruise in the main Dining Room, with many dishes also available in the Lido Market. Additionally, Holland America Line’s Orange Party will be held on Dutch Day, and guests can enjoy fresh-made poffertjes in Crow’s Nest Café.

“Holland America Line remains deeply connected to our roots in the Netherlands, and Dutch Day is the perfect way to honor our history through experiences that celebrate the culinary culture of the country,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our guests appreciate special touches like Daelmans Stroopwafel for turn down or a dish in the dining room that is distinctly Dutch, and we’re excited to expand the cultural experience for an entire day to showcase more of our heritage.”

The special Dutch Dinner features both classic and contemporary Dutch delicacies. The selection of starters features a Bay Shrimp Cocktail with Dutch cocktail sauce, Erwten Soep (Dutch Pea Soup), and Mushroom Cream puff pastry with hollandaise sauce.

Dutch-inspired main course options include Bami Goreng, a stir-fried noodle dish with chicken sate and peanut sauce; Pan-Fried Dover Sole with lemon butter; and Hodge Podge Klapstuk with chateau potatoes. For dessert, options include a Bosche Bol, Tompouce or a slice of traditional Dutch Apple Pie.

In collaboration with Daelmans Stroopwafels, Dutch Day will also feature Stroopwafel Cheesecake for dessert on the dinner menu in the Dining Room and Lido Market and a Stroopwafel Napoleon at tea time. Additionally, instead of the traditional stateroom turn-down chocolate, guests will find a Daelmans Stroopwafel waiting for them on their pillow.