Holland America: First Cruise Line to Receive International Seafood Certifications

Holland America Line is becoming the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certifications.

According to the company, the two organizations serve as the most credible standards worldwide for certified seafood.

The certifications take Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program to the next level, the cruise line added in a press release, underscoring its commitment to serving guests the highest quality seafood that is sourced sustainably when wild-caught and raised responsibly when farmed according to the strictest global standards.

“Our guests care about the quality and sustainability of the fresh fish we serve, and so do we,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line.

“These certifications build on our commitment of bringing regionally inspired fresh seafood dishes from port to plate in 48 hours. We’re proud to partner with two organizations that share our dedication to protecting the vitality of the oceans we sail.”

The Marine Stewardship Council’s focus is on sustainable wild-caught seafood, while Aquaculture Stewardship Council works with responsibly farmed seafood, with both organizations seeking to minimize environmental impacts.

“As the first global cruise line to successfully complete the Marine Stewardship Council’s rigorous Chain of Custody audit, Holland America Line is extending our important work around sustainable, ocean-friendly fishing to a new category,” said Erika Feller, Americas Director, Marine Stewardship Council.

“Consumer interest in sustainable fish options is growing and, by achieving this commitment, Holland America Line is helping to support our goal of ensuring responsibly farmed seafood supplies for future generations,” said Chris Ninnes, CEO, Aquaculture Stewardship Council.

All 11 ships in the fleet are Chain of Custody certified to serve Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified and labeled seafood, with the full rollout starting across five Holland America Line ships in May 2024 at the beginning of Europe and Canada/New England season.

They include the Volendam in the Canada/New England region, and the Rotterdam, the Nieuw Statendam, the Zuiderdam and the Oosterdam in Europe.

Holland America Line’s six ships in Alaska serve 100 percent sustainable seafood under its Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified seafood dishes in Holland America Line’s Main Dining Room, as well as in Lido Market and in specialty restaurants.

Certified seafood from nine regions worldwide will be incorporated into the company’s seafood offerings: Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, Mexico, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and Hawaii.

The initiative is aligned with Holland America Line’s strategy for its onboard product, which includes focusing on three elements: fresh, regional and local.