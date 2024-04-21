Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa 2 Connects to Shore Power in San Diego

During its first cruise call to San Diego, Hapag-Lloyd’s ship Europa 2 was able to connect to shore power.

This was the first time the ship connected to shore power outside of Europe, helping the cruise line to reduce CO2 emissions, the company said in a statement.

The Europa 2’s new America itinerary also features multiple new ports of call, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bahia Magdalena, Puerto Quetzal and more.

The Europa 2 is currently sailing its 19-day voyage from San Francisco, California to Colon, Panama. The journey departed on April 10, 2024, and ends on 29 Apr, 2024.