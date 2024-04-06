GPH Awarded Preferred Bidder Status for Casablanca Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced that its majority-owned consortium, in partnership with local shareholder Steya and Ocean Infrastructures Management, has been awarded preferred bidder status for a 15-year concession agreement to operate the new cruise terminal in Casablanca by Agence Nationale des Ports (ANP), according to a press release.

The consortium and ANP will now work towards agreeing on the terms of the concession agreement.

The cruise port facilities recently underwent a EUR 60 million investment in the cruise port infrastructure, including the construction of a new cruise pier, cruise terminal and maritime station to international standards. The port is now capable of handling ships up to 350 meters long and has the cruise port infrastructure to welcome 400,000 guests per year.

Casablanca Cruise Port is expected to welcome approximately 150,000 transit passengers in 2024 and anticipates 180,000 in 2025.