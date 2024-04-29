Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Gloria Gaynor to Perform On Crystal Serenity in October

Gloria Gaynor

Crystal announced that singer Gloria Gaynor will perform aboard the Crystal Serenity on the October 26 sailing from Québec City to Fort Lauderdale.

 The “I Will Survive” and “Never Can Say Goodbye,” singer will treat Serenity’s guests with a selection of her greatest hits. Additionally, she will participate in a Q&A session for booked guests.

“Hosting Gloria Gaynor is a testament to our commitment to providing outstanding entertainment experiences for our guests,” said Vice President of Entertainment at Crystal Keith Cox. “Her legendary status and unparalleled talent perfectly align with the caliber of entertainment that Crystal is known for.”

“I am overjoyed to join Crystal Serenity for what promises to be an unforgettable voyage,” said Gaynor. “Music has the power to bring people together, and I am honored to share my passion with the discerning guests of Crystal.”

 The 14-night voyage features overnights in Boston and New York City, along with a stop in Nassau before ending in Fort Lauderdale.

