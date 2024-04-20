Fred. Olsen Offers Free Parking For 2024 Dover Sailings

In collaboration with the Port of Dover, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering complimentary car parking to guests who book a 2024 sailing departing from Dover between June and August, according to a press release.

Additionally, guests who book before April 30 can also enjoy up to £210 onboard credit per person.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with our partners at the Port of Dover to offer free parking to guests who are cruising from the port this year.

“The parking offer, as well as free credit to spend on board, truly provides our guests with even more value for money. And not only that, but the valet parking is convenient and adds to the holiday experience.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, both returning and new to Fred. Olsen, on board our smaller-sized ship Borealis later this summer.”

The 2024 cruise program from Dover offers guests opportunities to explore the volcanic Azores, see puffins before they migrate from Iceland and witness the Tall Ships Race in Helsinki.

Travelers can also look forward to a host of onboard activities, from chances to join an astronomer for stargazing on deck to sampling authentic flavors from destinations visited.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover, said: “Our top priority is to provide our cruise guests with a seamless and unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive in Dover.

“Our complimentary parking service in partnership with CPS (Cruise and Passenger Services) offers secure and efficient on-site valet parking on the doorstep of the cruise terminals, ensuring the best start and end to a cruise.”

The port also provides a free shuttle bus service to and from Dover Priory train station on the day of cruise ship calls.

The 2024 Dover cruise program includes: