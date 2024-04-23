First Celebrity Cruises Guests Enjoy Perfect Day at Coco Cay

Celebrity Cruises guests visited Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time while traveling aboard the Celebrity Reflection on Monday, April 22 and the Celebrity Beyond on Tuesday, April 23.

Royal Caribbean Group’s private destination is part of Celebrity Cruises’ new short Caribbean itinerary offerings.

“Guest feedback inspired the new shorter Caribbean itineraries, designed to offer year-round opportunities to unwind with loved ones,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Introducing Perfect Day at CocoCay presents new experiences for Celebrity guests seeking quick beach getaway escapes close to home.”

Perfect Day at CocoCay offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the adults-only beachfront experience, Hideaway Beach, with a DJ, four bars and island-inspired eateries. At Coco Beach Club, guests will find the beachfront infinity pool, Overwater Cabanas with overwater hammocks, an individual slide into the crystal-clear waters below and more inclusive amenities.

Day passes to Coco Beach Club include access to an exclusive private beach, the clubhouse, the infinity pool, beach chairs and towels, and complimentary dining at the Coco Beach Club restaurant.

The Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Beyond will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay on five-night Western Caribbean sailings, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.