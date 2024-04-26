Expedition Cruise Network Conference Set for October

The Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) announced Expedition Cruise Network Conference 2024, the world’s first conference dedicated only to expedition cruise HX Hurtigruten Expeditions as its lead sponsor.

The two-day conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 1-2, 2024 in the Bankside Hotel.

Akvile Marozaite, ECN co-founder and CEO said: “As the expedition cruise sector continues to grow, demand has been building to bring together the UK’s best travel trade professionals with the globe’s top expedition cruise brands in one event.

“As the voice of the expedition cruise sector, ECN will host its first annual conference, bringing together its members with commercially important contacts, so that all can make valuable links, build relationships and discuss the issues that most matter to the most dynamic sector in the travel industry.”

Nathaniel Sherborne, MD and VP, Europe and Global Sales Enablement said: “As a global leader and pioneer in expedition cruising, HX Hurtigruten Expeditions is delighted to be the lead sponsor of the first-ever travel trade conference dedicated to expedition cruising. As a dynamic sector in the travel industry, with sustainability at its heart, HX Hurtigruten Expeditions is perfectly placed to herald the importance of the sector and to encourage travel trade professionals interested in growing their business to attend and learn more.”

The Expedition Cruise Network Conference 2024 will bring together travel agents and expedition cruise operators to contract, discuss, debate and analyze. The event will feature two days of seminars with guest speakers and up to 30 face-to-face meetings.