European Commissioner Thierry Breton Visits Fincantieri’s Monfalcone Shipyard

Visiting Fincantieri

European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, visited Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone on Thursday, April 18, according to a company statement.

The Commissioner was welcomed by Fincantieri’s CEO and Managing Director, Pierroberto Folgiero, and the brand’s top managers, including the General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo and the General Manager of the Naval Vessels Division, Dario Deste.

During the visit, the participants attended a presentation of Fincantieri’s activities, which highlighted the company’s values, and strengths, as well as the Group’s commitment to defense, security, sustainability and ESG.

At the end of the visit, Fincantieri’s top management showed the Commissioner the ships under construction during a visit to the shipyard.

 

