Emerald Cruises to Introduce Third Mega Yacht

After debuting in 2022, Emerald Cruises is ready to introduce a third mega-yacht. Joining the 2022-built Emerald Azzurra and the 2023-built Emerald Sakara, the new Emerald Kaia is scheduled to enter service in April 2026.

Due to the popularity of the product, it only made sense to expand the offering, said Ken Muskat, Managing Director at Scenic Group USA.

“This next generation vessel will allow guests to explore the most captivating coastlines in the world,” he added during a press conference in Miami on Tuesday.

After debuting, the new ship is set to offer itineraries in the Adriatic Sea before repositioning to the Red Sea and the Seychelles for the winter.

The new luxury cruise ship will offer 64 suites, 88 percent of which feature private balconies, with capacity to accommodate 128 guests, in addition to 92 crew members.

According to Emerald Cruises, the vessel offers several new features, including the expansion of ceiling heights for a more spacious feel, and a new observation sun deck at the bow.

The Emerald Kaia is also introducing a 50 percent increase in wellness space, Muskat added, mentioning feedback from guests.

“We looked carefully at our wellness space to make sure we have the best options”, he explained, adding that the space will feature an infrared sauna.

Among the new options being offered is an indoor/outdoor fitness center that will include a retractable platform, from which guests will be able to swim in the ocean.

Bookings for Emerald’s new 2026-27 season, which includes the inaugural season of the Emerald Kaia, are set to open on April 10, 2024.

The new season also includes new itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean onboard the Emerald Azzurra and the Emerald Sakara. Among the new options are more options for seven-night itineraries, Muskat noted.