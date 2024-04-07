Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard Treats Agents to Cooking Class with Chef Michel Roux

Cooking with agents

Travel agents have been treated to a special Michel Roux cookery masterclass and put their cooking skills to the test, according to a press release.

The event, which took place on March 20 at the luxury Chewton Glen Hotel in Hampshire, featured a Michel Roux cooking demonstration followed by a two-course lunch and a Q&A session.

Agents were then tasked with recreating two dishes – miso-glazed skrei, carrot and ginger puree with Crispy Kale, and souffle a la rhubarb with oat crumble and vanilla cream.

The participants were chosen by correctly answering a question about Roux’s collaboration with Cunard. Chef Roux will oversee four Le Gavroche at Sea residencies across four Fjords voyages this year, starting with a June 2 sailing onboard the Queen Mary 2.

The five-night residency will include 60 diners each evening and showcase a variety of Michel’s signature seafood specialties and culinary classics. Guests will be treated to a five-course tasting menu featuring the flavors of the sea.

Roux is also designing menus for the Golden Lion onboard venue and dishes for the Queens Grill Gala menu.

Hannah Ayling, of the Travel Village Group, said: “I want to thank Cunard for such a special day and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’ve picked up some new culinary skills, including how to cook fish in the correct way. I think we all felt a little nervous cooking for Michel Roux, especially a souffle, but thankfully they were all successful.”

 

