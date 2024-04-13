Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard to Host Frank Bruno MBE on Queen Anne Cruise

Frank Bruno

Cunard revealed that Frank Bruno MBE will join Queen Anne’s maiden British Isles voyage as part of its Insight Speaker program, according to a press release.

The former WBC heavyweight champion will be hosting a Q&A in Queen Anne’s Royal Court Theatre, discussing life in the ring as well as his journey with the Frank Bruno Foundation, which provides mental health support.

Guest speakers on the sailing include musician Midge Ure and West End and Broadway star Rachel Tucker, who will be performing live. Actress Celia Imrie will also be hosting an Insight talk.

The Queen Anne’s 14-night British Isles Festival Voyage – a celebratory “lap of honor” departs from Southampton on May 24. 

 

