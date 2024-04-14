Cunard Reveals Details of 2024 Familiarization Trips

Cunard announced its 2024 lineup of travel agent familiarization (fam) trips, including four departures sailing roundtrip from Southampton.

Taking place from August to November, the fam trips are four-night sailings, with 20 trade partners on each. Agents will stay in Balcony staterooms or Princess Grill Suites, and be treated to drink receptions, training sessions, a specialty dining experience and shore excursions. Additionally, Wi-Fi will be provided and hotel and dining service charges covered.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK sales at Cunard, said: “These familiarisation trips will provide invaluable insights into the incredible Cunard experience and what makes us truly unique. We appreciate how important it is for agents to get onboard, and with this announcement and our comprehensive ship visit program, we want to demonstrate an unprecedented commitment to our trade partners.”

The fam trips include:

August 28 – onboard the Queen Anne, sailing to Rotterdam

September 11 – onboard the Queen Mary 2, sailing to Zeebrugge

October 13 – onboard the Queen Mary 2, sailing to Hamburg

November 15 – onboard the Queen Victoria, sailing to Amsterdam

Agents can register via Shine Rewards Club, except for the September 11 voyage which is invite only.