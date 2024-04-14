Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard Reveals Details of 2024 Familiarization Trips

Queen Mary 2 in Quebec

Cunard announced its 2024 lineup of travel agent familiarization (fam) trips, including four departures sailing roundtrip from Southampton.

Taking place from August to November, the fam trips are four-night sailings, with 20 trade partners on each. Agents will stay in Balcony staterooms or Princess Grill Suites, and be treated to drink receptions, training sessions, a specialty dining experience and shore excursions.  Additionally, Wi-Fi will be provided and hotel and dining service charges covered.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK sales at Cunard, said: “These familiarisation trips will provide invaluable insights into the incredible Cunard experience and what makes us truly unique. We appreciate how important it is for agents to get onboard, and with this announcement and our comprehensive ship visit program, we want to demonstrate an unprecedented commitment to our trade partners.”

The fam trips include:

  • August 28 – onboard the Queen Anne, sailing to Rotterdam
  • September 11 – onboard the Queen Mary 2, sailing to Zeebrugge
  • October 13 – onboard the Queen Mary 2, sailing to Hamburg
  • November 15 – onboard the Queen Victoria, sailing to Amsterdam

 

Agents can register via Shine Rewards Club, except for the September 11 voyage which is invite only.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.