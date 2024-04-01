Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard Partners with Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent

Caption: Captain Inger Thorhauge, who will be at the helm for Queen Anne’s maiden voyage, at a fitting with Kathryn Sargent

Cunard announced a partnership with Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent to design bespoke uniforms for the next generation of Cunard Captains and Officers, according to a press release.

Cunard’s captain Inger Thorhauge, met the Savile Row pioneer and the world’s first female Master Tailor, for a final uniform fitting ahead of Queen Anne’s arrival.

Thorhauge said: “It’s been a privilege to work with Kathryn and see how the style and elegance of her uniforms have come to life throughout the design and fitting process. I can’t wait to wear the new uniform with pride when I and my team will be welcoming guests for the very first time on May 3.”

Sargent added: “I have long held a fascination and interest in the symbolism and structure of uniforms and working with Cunard. It has been a privilege to get to know Captain Inger and to work with a brand whose principles closely align with a shared sense of tradition, precision, craft and putting the individual at the heart of what both do – and an appreciation for dressing appropriately with a sense of occasion, grace, and comfort.”

The new uniforms created by Sargent reflect the best of British design and style with the heritage and prestige of ocean travel.

