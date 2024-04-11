Cruise the Saint Lawrence Kicks off 2024 Cruise Season

Cruise the Saint Lawrence (CSL) is kicking off its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of the MSC Cruises’ Poesia in Québec on Wednesday, April 10, according to a press statement.

This year, CSL anticipates continued growth after a successful 2023, with slightly increased traffic. Over 400 operations are planned across nine member ports of call of CSL for the 2024 season. The ports will welcome 46 different ships from 29 cruise lines, with close to 70 embarkation and disembarkation operations scheduled.

Between early April and late October of this year, the nine Saint Lawrence ports of call ― Montréal, Trois-Rivières, Québec, Saguenay, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Gaspé and Îles-de-la-Madeleine ― will welcome a total of 10 ships on inaugural sailings to the region.

“Once again this season, the nine member ports of call of Cruise the Saint Lawrence will welcome many thousands of visitors eager to discover the wonders of the Saint Lawrence, to immerse themselves in our culture and to partake of the myriad attractions on offer in our communities. It is our intention to render these experiences as memorable as they are sustainable,” said Yves Gilson, president of Cruise the Saint Lawrence.