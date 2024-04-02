Cruise Ship Orderbook: 50+ Ships and $36 Billion

The current global cruise ship orderbook has expanded to 54 ocean-going cruise ship with a value of over $36 billion.

Recent additions include two newbuilds in 2027 and 2028 for Carnival Cruise Line, another Oasis-class ship for Royal Caribbean and a smaller expedition ship for Antarctica21.

Other news includes the reveal of a name for Disney’s 2025 newbuild, which will now sail as the Disney Destiny.

Upcoming 2024 deliveries include the Mein Schiff 7, Queen Anne and Silver Ray, plus the introduction of the new Utopia of the Seas into the short cruise market from Port Canaveral.