Cruise Industry News Spring Magazine Now Available

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2024 edition has been published.

The 200-page edition covers the industry on a global-wide basis, reporting on a wide range of timely topics, and goes behind the scenes with executives and officers.

The main theme of the spring issue is itinerary planning with exclusive reports from 28 cruise lines in North America, Europe and Asia, outlining their ship deployments for 2024 through 2025 and, to 2026, as well as their planning criteria.

Another focus is on the luxury market where Cruise Industry News goes one-on-one with the leading brands outlining their points of differentiation and strategies going forward.

For food and beverage, procurement executives for Apollo Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group discuss their global strategies in addition to a look behind the scenes of Regen’ts six-star F&B program, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia, and how the Norwegian Viva serves 22,000 meals daily.

Six new start-up cruise brands are also covered in addition to an update on the Chinese market, the latest connectivity technology, and market feedback from one of the largest online travel agency groups.

Also covered are marine operations, the expedition market and an updated orderbook from 2024 through 2028.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 34th year, remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.