Costa Brava Kicks off 2024 Cruise Season

The Port of Palamós kicked off the 2024 cruise season on Costa Brava with the maiden call of the Viking Saturn on April 1, according to a press release.

The ship arrived from the French port of Marseille and departed for the Port of Barcelona later that day. To commemorate the ship’s inaugural call at the Port of Palamós, a plaque exchange ceremony took place onboard, attended by representatives of Costa Brava Cruise Ports, headed by the Director General of Ports de la Generalitat, Annabel Moreno i Nogué, the Mayor of Palamós, Lluís Puig i Martorell, the Mayor of Roses, Josep Maria Martínez Chinchilla, the President of the Girona Chamber of Commerce, Jaume Fàbrega Vilà, the Deputy of the Girona Provincial Council, representing the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, Maria Puig i Ferrer and the Palamós Tourism Councillor, Antoni Bachiller Puig.

This cruise season, the Ports of Palamós and Roses anticipate 61 cruise calls with around 53,000 passengers. This represents a 1.3 percent increase in passengers and a 15 percent increase in stopovers compared to 2023. Palamós started the season on April 1 while Roses will open the cruise season on Wednesday, May 1.

This year, the cruise season at the Port of Palamós will last eight months, concluding on November 24 with the visit of the Seabourn Sojourn. Additionally, four ships will be making their inaugural calls to the port including the Silver Ray, the Spirit of Discovery, the Viking Saturn and the Viking Sea.