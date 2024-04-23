Construction Begins on Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean International announced the start of the construction on the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, a 17-acre beach experience on Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, according to a statement .

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley were joined by The Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper to commemorate the special occasion.

The first of the Royal Beach Club Collection, set to open in 2025, will highlight the island nation of The Bahamas, from the location to the Bahamian food, culture and staff, to a unique public-private partnership in which Bahamians will own up to 49 percent equity.

“Marking more than the beginning of the construction process, today’s groundbreaking event symbolizes partnership, momentum and continued economic development for so many Bahamian entrepreneurs and the entire community,” said Liberty. “We are grateful to our partners for their support, especially the Bahamian government, who stand with us here today in celebration of what is to come.”

Bayley added: “As we break ground on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, together with the government and the people of The Bahamas, we are celebrating what partnership and innovation can achieve. This will be yet one more reason, in Nassau’s bright future, to experience a destination we have visited since the very beginning of Royal Caribbean more than 50 years ago.

“The beauty and charm of the island are why we chose to debut the Royal Beach Club Collection in Nassau, and with the collaboration and support of local entrepreneurs and the wider community, we know that what we create will far exceed everything we imagined.”

The first Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will feature architecture crafted by a local Bahamian architectural firm: three swimming pools; swim-up bars and private cabanas and more. The cruise line added that more details will be revealed in the coming months.

“With the signing of this Heads of Agreement for the development of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, we embark on this project to further enhance the vitality of our tourism product. Signing today’s agreement, we add another world-class experience to our tourism offerings. And even more importantly, we take a bold step toward greater Bahamian empowerment in the tourism industry,” said PM Davis.