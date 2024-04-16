Colombia Celebrates Cruise Results with a New Country Brand Slogan

Colombia is celebrating a strong year for its tourism industry, coming off 5.8 million international visitors arriving in the country in 2024.

According to ProColombia, the country’s promotion agency, the cruise industry played an important role in achieving the record-breaking number.

To continue on a growth path in the cruise business, the country recently participated in a cruise industry event that took place in Miami Beach.

According to Carmen Cabellero, President of ProColombia, being present at these kinds of events is important for the country.

“It allows us to connect with key industry stakeholders and promote our new country brand slogan, ‘Colombia The Country of Beauty,’ which seeks to highlight our nation’s unparalleled nature and allure,” she said.

Cabello also highlighted the opportunity to showcase the country’s 11 cruise ship ports of call, which include destinations along the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. “It makes Colombia an ideal location for travelers to explore by water,” she added.

ProColombia’s team for the event included representatives from six local companies, such as Colombia 57 tours and travel logistics; the Cartagena tourist board; Altamar Ltda, a maritime agency; and the ROZO group that supplies goods and products for vessels arriving at different ports. Two ports were present, Cartagena and Santa Marta.

“We are also interested in sharing with participants and travelers that Colombia is working towards strengthening a sustainable tourism industry that supports all forms of life, cultural expressions, and local communities, by offering foreigners a tourism sector that is defined by meaningful travel experiences,” Cabello noted.

According to ProColombia, the 2022-23 cruise season in the country saw unprecedented growth, with port calls surging by 151% and passenger arrivals skyrocketing by 346%.

Several destinations host cruise ships, including traditional ports of call such as Cartagena, Santa Marta and San Andrés, as well as new destinations like Bahía Solano and Urabá.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, Colombia is gearing up to welcome more than 330,000 passengers.