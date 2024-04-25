Chris Austin Named President of Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys today announced the appointment of Christopher Austin as President North America, based in Miami, according to a press release.

Austin joined Explora Journeys in November 2020 as the brand`s Chief Sales Officer. Prior to that, he spent nearly three decades in leading hospitality roles, including Senior Vice President Global Marketing & Sales at another luxury cruise line and Vice President Global Luxury & Leisure Sales for one of the leading global luxury hotel groups.

The company said that Austin has been appointed to assume full ownership of the North American teams and market for Explora Journeys, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With his leadership at the helm, the brand will solidify its presence and deliver unparalleled experiences to discerning travelers across these key markets.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Chairman Cruise Division MSC Group, said: “Chris is a highly respected leader in the luxury hospitality industry and was one of the founding members of the Explora Journeys leadership team, joining nearly 4 years ago. The appointment signifies not only his exceptional talent but also the boundless growth opportunities within our organization. With his extensive expertise, Chris will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our business as we welcome new luxury ships to our fleet, with EXPLORA II launching this year. We are thrilled to have him as President North America, confident in his ability to deepen our partner penetration, drive increased demand, grow consumer awareness and brand adoption and continue to build the North America organization, including in early 2025 the move into new offices in downtown Miami.”

Christopher Austin, President North America Explora Journeys commented: “Taking the helm of Explora Journeys’ North American teams and market as President North America is both an honor and a thrilling challenge. I’m deeply committed to continuing the exceptional work of establishing our brand as a leader in luxury ocean travel. This new appointment represents not only a testament to our past achievements but also a boundless opportunity to shape the future of luxury hospitality at sea. I’m excited to lead our talented teams towards even greater success and to deliver unforgettable journeys to our discerning travelers across from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”