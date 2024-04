The Adora Magic City will be featured on special limited-edition stamps issued by China Post on April 23, 2024.

The Chinese-built ship operated by Adora Cruises is currently operating sailings from its Shanghai homeport since its maiden voyage on January 1, 2024.

The construction of Adora Magic City’s slightly larger sister ship began in August 2022 at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. The ship is scheduled for delivery in late 2026.