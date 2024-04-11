CFC: Listening to Guest Feedback

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) is taking feedback from its previous guests into consideration as it enters its second year of operation with the Renaissance, said Philippe Mahouin, director for the company.

“We surveyed our customers last fall,” he said. “Our sailings to Norway are the most successful, and there is also a lot of interest in Scotland,” he added, also noting a strong demand for Iceland.

The majority of sailings depart from French homeports as the company aims to make things convenient for its guests.

Marseille is used for most Mediterranean sailings, while Le Havre is used for the Northern Europe program, he explained.

There is one exception to this rule: the sailings in the Eastern Mediterranean, where the brand utilizes Crete and Heraklion as turnaround ports.

Six cruises in the region are scheduled to take place this year, with departures planned between September and October.

One of the cruises, scheduled for early October, will see the Renaissance offering a port-intensive itinerary to the Greek Isles.

Sailing roundtrip from Heraklion, the seven-night voyage includes visits to Mykonos, Santorini, Piraeus, Rhodes, and Kos.

The schedule also includes a 14-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Marseille, which features visits to various destinations in Italy and Greece.

Mahouin stated that the company offers a premium product that attracts customers who are curious to learn.

In order to create a unique story and experience for each itinerary, the brand often invites lecturers and experts on board to speak with guests, he said.

Most cruises heading north range from 12 to 15 nights, although there is a shorter nine-night sailing this year, which includes an overnight stay in Oslo, according to Mahouin.

Taking place in April, this cruise sails roundtrip from Le Havre and also includes visits to Stavanger, Kristiansand, Lysekil, and Zeebrugge.

CFC is also offering shorter cruises to the United Kingdom and Belgium in 2024, with several three- and four-night cruises scheduled to take place between April and June.

In the Mediterranean, short getaway cruises include three- to five-night sailings to Corsica, Sardinia, and Italy.

Looking ahead to 2025, the focus is on repeating the best-selling itineraries.

“We have seven cruises to Norway this year and I think we’ll have more in 2025,” noted Mahouin.

As for the possibility of adding longer itineraries, Mahouin cited the unrest in the Middle East as a challenge.

“For now, grand voyages are not a priority, but it may be something to develop in the future,” he concluded.

Instead of offering longer cruises to different destinations during the winter, the Renaissance is scheduled to continue sailing in the Mediterranean through early 2025.

For the 2024-2025 New Year’s celebrations, the ship is offering a seven-night cruise to four destinations in Spain.

Sailing roundtrip from Marseille, this itinerary includes visits to Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Minorca, and Barcelona – where the ship will ring in 2025 with an overnight stop.