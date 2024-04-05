CFC Appoints New President

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) announced the appointment of Maëlysse Pierrot-Guibourt as President of CFC, according to a company statement.

Pierrot-Guibourt joined the company in January 2023 as Administrative and Financial Director, first alongside Cedric Rivoire-Perrochat and Clement Mousset, then alongside Philippe Mahouin, whom she now succeeds.

“It is with great pride that we wish Maëlysse Pierrot-Guibourt all the success she deserves in the exercise of her new functions, to continue to carry CFC and our ship Renaissance towards success and the achievement of our objectives,” CFC said in a statement.

“We thank Philippe Mahouin for his involvement during his mission as President of CFC and wish him continued success in his new projects.”