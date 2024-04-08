Celebrity Cruises Announces New Brand Positioning

Celebrity Cruises is introducing “Nothing Comes Close,” the company’s new brand positioning and brand identity, set to launch globally on April 8.

“Nothing Comes Close” will be the focus of the cruise line’s brand positioning from media and advertising, to travel advisors and onboard.

“Our guests tell us that Celebrity vacations are unparalleled. From the thoughtfulness of our crew to the excitement of entertainment and activities, guests tell us that ‘Nothing Comes Close’ to the way we make them feel,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our new brand position packages this feeling in a memorable and compelling way.”

Employing a technique coined “True Eye View”, Celebrity’s new visual approach captures the essence of a Celebrity vacation from the perspective of guests.

“This isn’t just a brand campaign. This is who we are. It embodies the spirit of what sets a Celebrity Cruises vacation apart,” said Michael Scheiner, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Celebrity Cruises. “The creative direction captures and conveys the elevated emotions and transformative experiences that guests enjoy from the moment they step onboard Celebrity Cruises, where every detail is elevated beyond their expectations.”