Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Celebrity Ascent Makes its Debut in Europe

Celebrity Ascent

This summer, Celebrity Cruises’ Ascent is setting sail in Europe for the first time to explore the Mediterranean.

Visiting destinations in Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Turkey, the line’s newest ship arrives in Barcelona on April 27. The Celebrity Ascent will commence her European season with a nine-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary, visiting La Spezia, Florence and Pisa in Italy.

“We’re bringing our latest and greatest Edge Series ship to Europe, enabling guests to discover this diverse region with its stunning coastlines while enjoying Celebrity Ascent’s premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and wonderful entertainment,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

The Ascent will offer a variety of seven- to 12-night cruises exploring the Mediterranean departing from ports across Europe, including Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

Guests will visit the sites of Ephesus (Kusadasi) and Naples as well as explore the waters of the Greek Isles around Mykonos and Santorini.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.