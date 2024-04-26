Celebrity Ascent Makes its Debut in Europe

This summer, Celebrity Cruises’ Ascent is setting sail in Europe for the first time to explore the Mediterranean.

Visiting destinations in Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Turkey, the line’s newest ship arrives in Barcelona on April 27. The Celebrity Ascent will commence her European season with a nine-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary, visiting La Spezia, Florence and Pisa in Italy.

“We’re bringing our latest and greatest Edge Series ship to Europe, enabling guests to discover this diverse region with its stunning coastlines while enjoying Celebrity Ascent’s premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and wonderful entertainment,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

The Ascent will offer a variety of seven- to 12-night cruises exploring the Mediterranean departing from ports across Europe, including Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

Guests will visit the sites of Ephesus (Kusadasi) and Naples as well as explore the waters of the Greek Isles around Mykonos and Santorini.