Carnival’s Digital Debarkation System Now Available on Ships in North America

Carnival Cruise Line’s digital debarkation system is now available on every ship sailing from North America, the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald announced.

The system allows guests to select their preferred debarkation option and time using Carnival’s HUB App.

In addition to different timeslots, passengers may choose between “Checked Luggage” and “Express Debarkation.”

According to Carnival, the first option allows for a stress-free debarkation, with the company handling guests’ luggage.

Passengers can select the number of bags they want to check before receiving tags and placing their luggage outside their cabins before 11 p.m. on the night before departure.

When choosing the “Express Debarkation” process, passengers are able to leave the ship sooner by handling their own luggage and disembarking early, the company explained.

Guests with early flights or scheduled airport shuttles are encouraged to use the express option, Carnival said.

During both processes, passengers will also receive notification to proceed to the gangway via the HUB App.

Carnival Cruise Lines operates a total of 25 cruise ships from different homeports in North America, including Miami, Port Canaveral, New York City, Seattle and Galveston.

Carnival’s HUB App was first introduced in 2015. The mobile application was initially designed to provide guests with a convenient, at-a-glance view of the ship’s facilities and events taking place onboard before gaining new functions.

In 2021, the HUB App was updated to enable expanded food delivery services, as well as new safety content and a virtual reservations and queuing function.

One year later, in late 2022, the application reached a landmark ten million total downloads.