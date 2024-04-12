Carnival’s Burke: ‘Sustainability Is Whole-Business Approach’

Carnival Corporation launched its 2023 Sustainability Report during a press conference in Miami Beach on Tuesday.

“We see sustainability as a whole-business approach,” said Vice Admiral Bill Burke, Carnival Corporation’s chief maritime officer.

“We have a mantra that says we deliver incredible vacations, but we also honor the integrity of the places we visit, as well as the lives we touch,” he added, noting that Carnival made a lot of improvements in 2023.

Carnival’s sustainability mission focuses on six different areas, including climate action; sustainable tourism; diversity, equity & inclusion; good health & well-being; circular economy; and biodiversity & conservation.

“Climate Action is probably number one for us because it’s an existential threat to the world,” Burke said.

As part of its efforts in this area, Carnival Corporation managed to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions by over ten percent compared to 2011.

The company also set a goal to accelerate its greenhouse gas intensity goal by four years, committing to a 20 percent cut by 2026.

“It’s a huge improvement. People talk about carbon and greenhouse gas intensity, and it’s an important measure of efficiency. But this result is a measure of absolute emission reduction, which is what we all have to do,” Burke explained.

Carnival continues to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions from ship operations by 2050, with a comprehensive strategy that includes several elements.

Among the initiatives is a fleet optimization program, in addition to improvements in energy and itinerary efficiency.

The company is betting on new technology and alternative fuels, such as LNG. Considered one of the cleanest maritime fuels currently available, liquefied natural gas is currently being used by ten vessels in Carnival Corporation’s fleet.

According to Burke, the company currently operates over 90 ships and visits approximately 800 ports around the world.