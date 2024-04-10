Carnival Unveils Bahama-Inspired Lokono Cove on Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line’s Grand Bahama destination Celebration Key will feature a retail portal that has been named Lokono Cove with help from a Grand Bahama resident.

Lokono Cove is the winning submission from a local competition supported by the Ministry for Grand Bahama and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. President Christine Duffy announced the name on Tuesday, April 9.

“Lokono Cove will be a treasure trove – a place for our guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of The Bahamas and find locally-inspired keepsakes, symbols of paradise they can share with loved ones, or cherish for themselves for years to come,” said Duffy. “Honoring the beauty and culture of the Bahamas is integral to our plans for Celebration Key, and that will be on display throughout Lokono Cove. It’s a special honor that locals from Grand Bahama have contributed already in an impactful way, giving this portal its name.”

One of the five portals of Celebration Key, Lokono Cove will feature a variety of stores and kiosks that showcase local craftsmanship. Guests will find everything from souvenirs to fine jewelry and indulge in local snacks while admiring murals painted by Bahamian artists.

A selection committee, including local Grand Bahama officials, helped to choose the name Lokono Cove, submitted by Deidre Rahming, as part of a competition open to all Grand Bahamians. Lokono, which means “the people”, comes from the Lucayans, who were among the first inhabitants of Grand Bahama.

“Lokono Cove will be a treasure trove – a place for our guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of The Bahamas and find locally-inspired keepsakes, symbols of paradise they can share with loved ones, or cherish for themselves for years to come,” added Duffy. “Honoring the beauty and culture of the Bahamas is integral to our plans for Celebration Key, and that will be on display throughout Lokono Cove. It’s a special honor that locals from Grand Bahama have contributed already in an impactful way, giving this portal its name.”

For submitting the winning name, Rahming will get a B$5,000 prize; attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Lokono Cove; and a day-pass to Celebration Key.