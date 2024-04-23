Carnival Sunrise Conversion Marks Five Years

The Carnival Sunrise conversion is marking five years this month. The $200-million project took place in Spain and saw the Carnival Cruise Line ship essentially being rebuilt.

As part of the bow-to-stern makeover project, the former Carnival Triumph received all-new public areas, as well as additional cabins and new features.

The two-month-long refit took place at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain, and also included upgrades to the ship’s technical systems.

Among the new features added were new dining options, such as Seafood Shack and Bonsai Sushi, a new ropes course, and a reinvented atrium.

While all of the ship’s cabins were redecorated with an island-inspired look, over 50 staterooms were added to different parts of the vessel.

Following the work, the Carnival Sunrise debuted on April 29, 2019. On that day, the 2,984-guest vessel kicked off a series of five- to seven-day voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Norfolk.

The Sunrise then repositioned to New York City for a summer program that included four- to 14-night cruises to Bermuda, Canada & New England, and the Caribbean.

In October 2019, the vessel moved to Fort Lauderdale for a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

After repositioning to Miami in 2021, the ship continued to offer similar itineraries with a schedule that includes four- and five-night cruises to destinations like Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Nassau, the Bahamas.

Part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Destiny Class, the Carnival Sunrise originally entered service in 1999 as the Carnival Triumph.

Its two sister ships, the former Carnival Destiny and the former Carnival Victory, also underwent similar refurbishments over the years.

The 1996-built Destiny became the Carnival Sunshine in 2013, while the 2000-built Victory emerged as the Carnival Radiance in 2021.