Carnival Paradise Rescues 27 People Adrift At Sea

Carnival Paradise Rescue

On Sunday, April 21, around 2:30 pm local time, Carnival Cruise Line’s Paradise rescued 27 Cuban nationals who were adrift at sea and signaling for assistance.

Carnival Paradise’s bridge team spotted the vessel while en route from Tampa to Roatan, Honduras, and turned the ship around to rescue them. All were taken aboard, offered food and were examined by the medical team. 

Both the US Coast Guard Sector Key West and Roatan officials were notified. 

 The Carnival Paradise is expected to arrive in Honduras on Monday, April 22.

