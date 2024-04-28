Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Magic’s Theater Updated with New Lights

Carnival Magic Refit

The Carnival Magic’s 1500-seat Showtime Theater has been recently upgraded with the installation of 30 x new Robe PAINTE, 30 x LEDBeam 350 and 12 x miniPointe moving lights.

The new lights were installed while the ship was still in operation around Miami.

The refit saw the replacement of the original moving lights under the supervision of Carnival Cruise Line fleet supervisor for lighting Silviu Ardelean and lighting manager Alexander Nelson.

“We believe the PAINTE will be good for at least 10 years,” said Ardelean.

The lounge is located over decks 3, 4 and 5 of the Carnival Magic and serves as the ship’s main entertainment space. During the retrofit, the venue’s lighting was redesigned while maintaining the integrity and style of the original lighting design.

 

