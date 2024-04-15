Carnival Introduces Enhanced Booking Experience for Travel Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line announced a series of new features to its online booking tool for travel advisors, GoCCL Navigator.

According to a press release, the enhancements streamline the booking process, maximizing efficiency and improving their overall experience.

“We deeply value our travel advisor community, whose expertise and passion are an integral part of our success,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “The latest updates on GoCCL.com are based directly on advisors’ feedback and make it easier than ever to match clients’ needs with the perfect Carnival cruise to deliver exceptional service, all while saving valuable time by doing it quickly online.”

The platform’s enhancements also include: