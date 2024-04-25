Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Carnival Cruise Line’s Firenze Christened in Long Beach

Carnival Firenze in Long Beach

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Carnival Firenze, was christened at its new home, the Long Beach Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, April 24.

Actor Jonathan Bennett served as the ship’s godfather and was made an honorary Italian during the event, which included a performance of Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma” by Carnival’s Playlist Productions cast, an Italian blessing by Father Charbel Grbavac of the Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in San Pedro and a performance by Leslie Kritzer, Bennett’s co-star from the recent Broadway revival of “Spamalot.”

From the christening

“We carry more guests than any other cruise line from California, and now this ship is giving us the opportunity to offer more fun to more people sailing from Long Beach,” said Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy. “The recipe combining this ship’s beautiful Italian theming with the familiarity of our friendly team’s hospitality is, in a word, perfecto!”

The 5,000-guest ship operates year-round itineraries departing from Carnival’s private cruise terminal in Long Beach.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.