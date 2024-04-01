Carnival Corporation’s Orderbook Could Include a Second Ship for 2028

According to President and CEO Josh Weinstein, Carnival Corporation is maintaining its strategy of acquiring one or two new cruise ships per year.

The company recently placed orders for two ships at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany. The first ship is scheduled for delivery in 2027, while the second is expected to enter service in 2028.

Speaking on the company’s first quarter 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, Weinstein stated that the company doesn’t plan to order a second ship for 2027 but is still evaluating a second ship order for 2028.

“We’re talking about one to two ships a year starting in 2027. There won’t be another one in 2027. That will be what we’ve got,” he said.

“As far as 2028 goes, could there be another one? It’s not closed, but I wouldn’t necessarily bank on it either,” Weinstein continued.

Both new orders are for Excel Class ships, which are set to be operated by the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

“We are working on more things that are going to be geared toward our highest returning brands as we’ve been talking about. And when there’s something to talk about, we’ll certainly share it,” he concluded.

Carnival Corporation saw record first quarter revenues of $5.4 billion, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to Weinstein, this milestone was reached as a result of the company’s broader efforts to increase demand and expand its customer base, which included investments in its highest returning brands.

In addition to building new ships for Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Cunard, the investments also include a fleet modernization program for AIDA Cruises and the development of a new private island in the Bahamas.

Located on Grand Bahama island, Celebration Key will also be utilized by the Carnival Cruise Line brand and will be featured in the itineraries of 18 ships departing from 10 homeports.