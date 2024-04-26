Carnival Corporation Named as One of America’s Best Employers for Diversity

Carnival Corporation was named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2024 by Forbes, according to a press release.

Of the top 500 companies listed across 24 industries, Carnival Corporation ranked first in the travel and leisure industry.

America’s Best Employers for Diversity included an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people. Respondents were asked to review their employers based on statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their workplace. They were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their industries.

“We are a better company when the diversity of race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, culture, beliefs and other backgrounds are celebrated,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. “We strive to be the travel and leisure industry’s employer of choice by providing our team members with an inclusive and supportive company culture and work environment, and we’re honored to see our efforts recognized among others who share in our commitment.”

Previously, Carnival Corporation was named by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2023 and one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine in 2022. The company also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, making the company the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the seventh consecutive year.