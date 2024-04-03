Carnival Corporation EVP Joins Champions 12.3 to Reduce Food Loss

In recognition of the company’s food waste management leadership, Carnival Corporation’s executive vice president of strategic operations, Jan Swartz, joined Champions 12.3, the international coalition of leaders focused on accelerating progress towards achieving Target 12.3 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals on food loss and waste, according to a press release.

Swartz’s invitation to join the coalition comes shortly after the company announced it has achieved a 38 percent reduction in food waste per passenger compared to its 2019 baseline. Swartz is the organization’s first member from the cruise industry.

“It’s an honor to be selected to work alongside other like-minded leaders committed to steering the world toward a more sustainable future,” said Swartz. “As industry leaders in reducing food loss and waste across our operation, Carnival Corporation realizes that collaboration leads to great solutions. I’m eager to work with leaders across several sectors to find ways to leverage each other’s learnings and expertise.”

“We are pleased that Jan will be joining the Champions 12.3 coalition. The cruise industry is an important part of the travel and hospitality sector, and as such, it has a vital role to play in helping reduce food loss and waste globally,” said Dr. Liz Goodwin OBE, member of Champions 12.3. “Jan brings a unique insight into the daily challenges of tackling food loss and waste in a globally dispersed organization operating 24/7, 365 days a year and serving millions of guests each year. She is ideally placed to represent the efforts on food waste reduction across Carnival Corporation’s nine brands and share best practices across the industry.”