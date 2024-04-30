Carnival Corporation Completes Fleetwide Rollout of LR OneOcean EnviroManager

Carnival Corporation has completed the fleetwide rollout of LR OneOcean’s EnviroManager+ software, setting a new standard for sailing and environmental planning, according to a press release.

Jointly developed by Carnival Corporation and LR OneOcean, the EnviroManager+ system gives shipboard crews automated tools to support passage and environmental planning.

EnviroManager+ is a result of a five-year collaboration involving senior maritime officials, shipboard crew members, company and industry environmental experts, regulatory compliance leaders and technology innovators.

EnviroManager+ provides precise boundaries of over 500 environmentally regulated zones worldwide. This data is combined with many more industry and Carnival Corporation-specific environmental policies to give a complete view of all environmental rules and regulations, regardless of the governing body or jurisdiction.

Updates to all policies and regulations are routinely and automatically shared with the fleet via a shore-to-ship data service within the LR OneOcean digital platform.

John Haeflinger, senior vice president of sustainability and maritime policy at Carnival Corporation, said: “Complying with environmental regulations is a top priority, and it is a real challenge for the cruise industry, as regulations and requirements constantly evolve and become more complex. As an industry leader proactively engaged in marine stewardship, we need to be confident that our operations meet all environmental requirements, including our own policies, which are often more restrictive.

“Given our longstanding engagement and collaboration on this project, LR OneOcean EnviroManager+ now gives us that confidence. I am convinced that the LR OneOcean product suite is the most comprehensive and complete maritime environmental regulatory database on the market today that is integrated with an automated passage plan solution for oceangoing vessels. I invite all other oceangoing ship operators committed to environmental compliance to consider giving it a try, because together we can build on the software’s capabilities for the greater good,” added Haeflinger.

Martin Penney, CEO, LR OneOcean said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Carnival Corporation in the successful adoption of EnviroManager+ across its fleet and support their journey to efficient environmental compliance management. Navigating the complex, rapidly changing regulatory landscape is a growing challenge in shipping. Operators, like Carnival Corporation, often cruise in areas of ecological significance and know how important staying environmentally compliant is to their guests. We applaud Carnival Corporation’s commitment to its ship- and shore-based team members, providing them with software to ensure environmental compliance in their passage planning and execution.”