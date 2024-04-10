Carnival Corp. Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Carnival Corporation has released its 14th annual sustainability report detailing meaningful progress in its six sustainability focus areas, including toward its highest-priority goals supporting climate action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting a circular economy model to reduce waste.

The company said achieved several 2030 environmental goals well in advance and is tracking ahead of schedule on a number of other key targets, including GHG intensity reductions. Details are outlined in the full report, titled “Sustainable from Ship to Shore,” and available on the company’s website at www.CarnivalSustainability.com.

“Thanks to our 160,000 remarkable team members who show up every day with passion and dedication, 2023 was a year of significant accomplishments across the board,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO and chief climate officer for Carnival Corporation. “We achieved record-breaking financial performance, welcomed three stunning new ships, expanded our global presence to over 800 incredible destinations and communities, and delivered unforgettable happiness to 12.5 million guests by providing them with extraordinary cruise vacations.\

Added Weinstein: “We also demonstrated our continued commitment to leading the way in making cruising more sustainable, marked by amazing progress toward reaching – and in many cases, exceeding – our vital 2030 environmental performance targets. Since we’re so aggressively tracking toward all our 2030 sustainability goals, we’re evaluating new interim targets along our pursuit of net zero GHG emissions by 2050.”

Highlights;