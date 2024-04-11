Carnival Corp. and Consilium Safety Group Sign Maintenance Agreement

Carnival Corporation has signed an agreement with Consilium Safety Group to support the cruise line’s onboard emission monitoring systems (CEMS).

According to a company statement, a Carnival spokesperson said that the agreement “strengthens the cooperation between Carnival Corporation and Consilium and will further support our ongoing efficiency and sustainability priorities”.

The agreement is an extension to a previous service and maintenance agreement between Consilium Safety Group and Carnival Corporation that covered the gas detection system onboard nine LNG-driven ships in Carnival Corporation’s fleet.

The latest agreement, which covers 32 vessels, is specifically tailored to support the maintenance and calibration of CEMS.

“Our partnership with Carnival Corporation reflects our dedication to ensuring optimal system reliability, uptime and environmental compliance. We are pleased to align with their sustainability mission within the cruise industry, acknowledging their efforts towards environmental responsibility and sustainable practices,” said Joel Tillman, head of sales at Consilium Safety US.